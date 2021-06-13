Salina, KS

Now: 68 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 91 ° | Lo: 63 °

Summer School Speed Zones Begin Monday

Todd PittengerJune 13, 2021

Summer activities in Salina mean that those yellow flashing lights will be active, signifying reduced speeds, at a couple of locations.

On Monday USD 305 summer school begins at Cottonwood, Heusner, and Schilling elementary schools.

The full schedule is as follows:

During these time periods, the reduced speed school zones around these schools will be enforced.  Flashing lights on school zone signs will be activated to remind drivers of the reduced speed zones.

The remainder of the reduced speed school zones in Salina will not be enforced until the 2021-2022 school year begins in August.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Lindsborg Rings In Summer

It began with a 5K run and 2 mile walk - and ended with a free swim for everyone at the pool, as Lin...

June 13, 2021 Comments

Monthly Virtual Public Transportati...

Kansas News

June 13, 2021

Summer School Speed Zones Begin Mon...

Top News

June 13, 2021

Bank to Celebrate Abilene Expansion

Kansas News

June 13, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Monthly Virtual Public Tr...
June 13, 2021Comments
Bank to Celebrate Abilene...
June 13, 2021Comments
Lady Trooper Honored
June 12, 2021Comments
Moran Pushes Eisenhower F...
June 12, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices