Summer School Speed Zones Begin Monday

Summer activities in Salina mean that those yellow flashing lights will be active, signifying reduced speeds, at a couple of locations.

On Monday USD 305 summer school begins at Cottonwood, Heusner, and Schilling elementary schools.

The full schedule is as follows:

During these time periods, the reduced speed school zones around these schools will be enforced. Flashing lights on school zone signs will be activated to remind drivers of the reduced speed zones.

The remainder of the reduced speed school zones in Salina will not be enforced until the 2021-2022 school year begins in August.