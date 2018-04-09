Salina, KS

Summer School Sign Up Approaching

KSAL StaffApril 9, 2018

Sign up for summer school in Salina is approaching

Registration for USD 305 Summer School for high school students will be held at Central High School on Saturday, April 21 from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Sessions will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Summer School at USD 305 will be in session May 29 – June 29. All classes will be held at Central High School, 650 E. Crawford.

Driver Education, ACT Preparation, Computer Applications 1 & 2, Speech and Credit Recovery classes will be offered. Students can pick up flyers with more information from their school counselor. The cost of Driver Education is $175, ACT preparation is $55 and regular classes are $110 per semester credit.

Final registration for Credit Recovery classes will be Wednesday, May 23 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Central High School.

For more information about summer school, parents and guardians can contact their student’s counselor.

