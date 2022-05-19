Salina, KS

Summer Programs at Salina Tech

Todd PittengerMay 19, 2022

Salina Area Technical College is gearing up for a busy summer. The school is planning multiple activities, camps, and classes for area youth and adults.  There will be seven different camps, including a welding camp for teachers.

Here is a schedule:

2022 Summer STEM Camp

June 6-9, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

During this four-day camp, area students who will be in 5th-10th grade this fall will get to explore one of our technical programs, and get some amazing hands-on experiences – yes, we’ll have middle-schoolers welding! We expect about 70 campers.

Other 2022 Camps:

1. Business/Marketing (for 6th- 9th graders) — campers will create a logo and marketing campaign for a fictional company
2. Construction (for 5th – 6th graders) – learn to use hand tools and power tools safely, and build small items such as bird houses
3. Nursing (for 7th – 10th graders) – learn about patient care, put on a temporary cast and explore our simulation lab
4. Machining (for 8th- 10th graders) – casting molten metal and forging/blacksmithing
5. Welding (for 7th – 9th graders) – weld metal to create pieces of yard art
6. Diesel (5th – 6th graders) – learn about principles of hydraulics, and put that knowledge to use driving a backhoe
7. Fire Science (for 6th – 9th grades) learn what a firefighter does and spend some time on our new fire truck

2022 Airgas Welding Camp for teachers

July 20-21, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This two-day camp is for high school teachers who teach welding or vocational-ag classes. The class is free, and includes two nights of hotel stay, all meals and all materials and supplies – including equipment the teachers can take back to their schools. The class is funded by a grant from Airgas, which brings in its welding experts from across the Midwest; there will be about one Airgas instructor for every two students.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media's express consent.

