Summer Lunch Program Ends Friday

Free lunches for children in Salina who are out of school end this week. The USD 305 Free Summer Lunch Program will conclude on Friday.

The last day for Grab-and-Go Lunches, which started being served curbside back on June 15th, is Friday July 23rd.

The summer lunch program as is winding down as the district gets ready for enrollment. The online enrollment process at Salina USD 305 schools which began last week continues through this week. For those who don’t enroll online, walk-in enrollment is scheduled for next week on Tuesday.

Online enrollment opened July 13th for returning USD 305 students. Log into Skyward July 13-29 for convenient school registration at www.usd305.com

If students are not enrolled online, parents/guardians will need to attend the walk-in enrollment on July 27 to enroll their student(s).

Walk-In Enrollment

Walk-In Enrollment for all schools will be held at a single location: Central High School, 650 E. Crawford from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on July 27.

Students New to District

Enrollment for students new to Salina USD 305 will be held at Central High School, 650 E. Crawford, from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on July 27. Enrollment through the walk-in process is required.

Please contact your neighborhood school for additional information regarding enrollment or visit www.usd305.com.