Summer Lifeguards Needed

The City of Salina Parks and Recreation Department is seeking applicants to fill several open lifeguard positions at Kenwood Cove Aquatic Park. Applicants must be at least 15 years of age and be American Red Cross Lifeguard Certified.

The City of Salina will consider lifeguard candidates for employment once they have attained the lifeguard certification. Lifeguard wage range is $8.00 to $9.00 per hour based on experience. Applications for lifeguard positions must be made through the City of Salina online job site at http://www.jobs.salina-ks.gov.

Lifeguarding requires strong swimming ability. All applicants must pass the American Red Cross Lifeguard pre-test and become certified. Assistance with class fees is available if working at Kenwood Cove. Lifeguard classes are scheduled over spring break and classes will be scheduled in April and May.

The 2019 Kenwood Cove Aquatic Park season runs from Saturday, May 25 through August 19. Hours of operation at Kenwood Cove are Monday – Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Hours of operation are subject to change due to weather and staff availability.

For more information about opportunities to lifeguard this summer at Kenwood Cove please call Jeff Hammond at the Salina Parks and Recreation Department at (785) 309-5765.