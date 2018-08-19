Salina, KS

Summer Finale: Monday Night Pooch Plunge

Todd PittengerAugust 19, 2018

Salina’s Kenwood Cove Waterpark is preparing to close for the season, but not before one final big event, The final event of the season is the Pooch Plunge on Monday evening. Adults are invited to bring their dogs for a dip in the pool before it is closed for the season, and cleaned.

After a final weekend of swimming, Kenwood Cove will open one final time Monday evening for a final year-end special event. A Pooch Plunge event is from 5 till 8. Admission is $5 for adults and dogs get in free.

There are a few rules to remember, which include:

* Only owners and their dogs will be allowed in water.
* Owners are limited to two dogs each.
* Children under 16 are not allowed in pool.
* Dogs need proof of vaccination.
* Female dogs in heat are not allowed.
* Keep dogs on a leash while not in the water.
* Owners must clean up after their dogs.
* No dangerous dogs as outlined by the City ordinance passed on August 9, 2004.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

