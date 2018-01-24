Summer Crime Solved

Investigators link a Salina man to a summer time burglary at the Art Center.

According to Sergeant Jim Feldman, 62-year-old David Marshall Douglas was charged with burglary and theft in connection to an August 1, 2017 break in that police officers responded to when an alarm sounded at the art building located at 149 S. 4th.

Police say Douglas allegedly stole a PA system and microphone valued at $1,200.

Sergeant Feldman says Douglas was in court on another matter when officers arrested him on Tuesday.

The stolen sound equipment has not been recovered at this time.