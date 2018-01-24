Salina, KS

Now: 54 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 56 ° | Lo: 30 °

Summer Crime Solved

KSAL StaffJanuary 24, 2018

Investigators link a Salina man to a summer time burglary at the Art Center.

According to Sergeant Jim Feldman, 62-year-old David Marshall Douglas was charged with burglary and theft in connection to an August 1, 2017 break in that police officers responded to when an alarm sounded at the art building located at 149 S. 4th.

Police say Douglas allegedly stole a PA system and microphone valued at $1,200.

Sergeant Feldman says Douglas was in court on another matter when officers arrested him on Tuesday.

The stolen sound equipment has not been recovered at this time.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Summer Crime Solved

Investigators link a Salina man to a summer time burglary at the Art Center. According to Sergean...

January 24, 2018 Comments

Hip-Hop Event to Highlight Friday N...

Kansas News

January 24, 2018

Email Leads to $70K Scam

Top News

January 24, 2018

Orman Launches Independent Governor...

Top News

January 24, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Hip-Hop Event to Highligh...
January 24, 2018Comments
YW Legacy Grant Recipient...
January 23, 2018Comments
Kansas Voter Information ...
January 23, 2018Comments
Low Speed Chase Hits 25-M...
January 23, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018