Summer Brings Sticky Fingers

Police warn Salina citizens to lock their vehicles.

Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus told KSAL News: from the 23rd – 30th of July there were 14 vehicle burglaries within Salina city limits. 6 vehicles were unlocked and 5 were locked with a key fob meaning, the driver didn’t know for a fact if their vehicle was locked.

On behalf of the Salina Police Department Capt. Hanus wants to remind citizens to always lock their vehicles. This type of burglary is a crime of opportunity. Make sure you don’t leave anything of value in your vehicle and if you do, conceal it under a seat or in the trunk.