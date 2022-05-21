Summer at the Library

A fun evening of games, prizes, and food kicked off summer for Salina Public Library. A Friday evening event on the library grounds included carnival games, face painting, prize giveaways, hot dogs/chips, and a radio station broadcast.

Salina Public Library has a full summer of events and activities planned.

According to the library, among other things, you can read for a chance to win. Salina Public Library is calling on the community to spend some time reading (or listening to) books this summer.

Books in any genre and format can be counted. That includes hardbacks, paperback, e-books, audiobooks, and books read to others. You can read books from home, the library, the bookstore or wherever else you can find them.

Each book earns you a chance to win our weekly prize drawings. Readers of all ages can either fill out a book log card at the library or fill out the form online. You are encouraged to enter books as you read them throughout the summer.

_ _ _

Complete Details of Summer Library Activities and Events