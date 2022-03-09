Suicidal Situation Peacefully Resolved

A pair of Salina Police Officers are being recognized for de-escalating a situation involving a suicidal man who was armed with a knife.

Police say on February 24th at 9:01 PM, officers responded to a report which had been received from a crisis hotline that a 58-year old man was suicidal, and had possession of a large knife inside a home. Eventually the officers learned that the man had recently lost his wife.

Officers contacted the man, and through a storm door they were able to see he had a liquor bottle and a large fillet knife, and was clearly upset. He did confirm he wanted to harm himself.

Officers remained outside, speaking to the man, until they could get the man to put down the knife and exit the home. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Both officers have previously attended department training on De-escalation and Tactical Communications, and Mental Health and Law Enforcement.

The agency commends Officers Christmas and Grisham for the tactics, patience and use of their training to resolve this issue peaceably.

Salina Police Department Photo