Salina, KS

Now: 50 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 63 ° | Lo: 40 °

BREAKING NEWS

Successful First Day of Radiothon

Todd PittengerMarch 3, 2022

It was a successful first day in a two-day effort to raise funds in the fight against childhood cancer. Meridian Media radio stations Y 93.7 and FM 104.9 are hosting a two-day radiothon to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The effort began at 6:00 Thursday morning. By the time the first day concluded, $38,524 was donated by listeners across Kansas.

All money collected during the radiothon will go to St. Jude, whose mission is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is a world leader in developing new, improved treatments for children with cancer. They create more clinical trials for cancer than any other children’s hospital. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing and food, because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened in 1962.

The effort to collect money continues Friday through 7:00 in the evening.

——

To Make a Donation: Call 1-800-330-9727 or Click Here.

St. Jude Online

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Successful First Day of Radiothon

It was a successful first day in a two-day effort to raise funds in the fight against childhood canc...

March 3, 2022 Comments

Central Student Awarded $80,000 Sch...

Top News

March 3, 2022

“Butterfly Tree” is the People&...

Kansas News

March 3, 2022

Dropped ID Leads Police to Theft Su...

Kansas News

March 3, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

“Butterfly Tree” is t...
March 3, 2022Comments
Dropped ID Leads Police t...
March 3, 2022Comments
Love Music Stop Cancer: R...
March 3, 2022Comments
OPINION: The Time Is Now
March 3, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices