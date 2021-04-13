Submissions For Ag Journalism Award Now Open

Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) today announces it is accepting entries for its inaugural Agricultural Reporting Award, recognizing the important work print and broadcast journalists do to tell the stories of Kansas farmers and ranchers.

“We want to recognize the outstanding ag reporting produced every year in Kansas,” KFB’s Greg Doering says. “We know journalists do great work in telling the stories of Kansas farmers and ranchers, and we want to highlight the pieces that really stand out.”

To be eligible, journalists must cover agriculture in Kansas, be published or aired in a professional capacity with byline or credit between June 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021.

Print and broadcast journalists are encouraged to submit their work in one of four categories:

Printed News Story: Published story focusing on immediacy and facts

Printed Feature Story: Published story showing originality and human interest

Audio/Video News Story: Produced for television or radio, 3 minutes or less

Audio/Video News Feature/Enterprise Story: Produced for television or radio, 30-minute max

Entries are limited to one per person per category. Links or files of entries may be submitted here. A panel of Kansas Farm Bureau members and staff will judge entries and announce winners of first, second and third in each category at KFB’s 2021 annual meeting in December. Prizes are $200 for first, $50 for second and $25 for third.