Subject Sought in Salina Murder

KSAL StaffApril 20, 2022

Salina Police are looking for a man considered armed and dangerous in connection to an active homicide investigation that began with a reported vehicle crash early Wednesday morning.

According to Captain Paul Forrester, officers were sent to the area of Front Street and Gypsum Avenue around 12:25am for a possible injury accident.

Upon arrival police found a deceased white male in the passenger seat of a green 200 Mercury Grand Marquis. The victim appeared to have been shot and no one else was in the vehicle. The identity of the victim has not been confirmed at this time.

The Salina Police Department is actively investigating this case as a homicide and has developed Anthony
Quentin Lopez-Garcia a person of interest in the case.

Lopez-Garcia may be in a Maroon 2001 Dodge Dakota pickup with Kansas disabled tag B5702. He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have information about his location or come into contact with him, do not approach or make contact with him, call 911 with the location or information.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

