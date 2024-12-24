Study Says Beef Can Help Close Nutrient Gaps At Key Life Stages

Three recent research studies published in the peer-reviewed, scientific journal Nutrients add to a growing body of evidence reinforcing the important role beef plays in closing nutrient gaps for vulnerable populations such as adolescents, those who are pregnant and aging adults. Each study analyzed the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, a large dataset gathered from a comprehensive, nationally representative survey of Americans, to assess beef intake and the contribution of nutrients from beef-containing diets.

Adolescence, classified as ages 14-18, is a critical life stage with increased nutrient needs for optimal growth and developement. Beef’s nutrients, such as protein, zinc, B vitamins and iron, are essential nutrients needed for proper adolescent development. Based on this analysis, adolescents who regularly eat meals with beef are more likely to meet daily recommendations for essential nutrients and have a lower prevalence for nutrient inadequacies. The researchers found that adolescent beef consumers with an average beef consumption of as little as 1.7 ounces per day had upwards of 15% more intake of calcium, iron, phosphorus, selenium, sodium, choline, vitamin B12 and zinc than adolescents who do not regularly consume beef.

Proper nutrition in supporting maternal and child health through pregnancy and lactation also is critically important. About 95% or more of pregnant and lactating women who eat beef have adequate intakes and meet nutrient recommendations of zinc, calcium, vitamin B12, protein, riboflavin, iron and niacin; yet many pregnant and lactating women who do not regularly eat beef are inadequate in these nutrients. Based on this analysis, it is estimated that an additional 830,000 pregnant and lactating women would no longer have inadequate intakes for zinc if they incorporated as little as 1.74 ounces of beef into their daily diet.

Finally, a significant proportion of older U.S. adults—those 60 years and older—consume less than the recommended amounts of key nutrients each day, which can negatively impact health. This study found older adults who consume beef have improved intake of 12 nutrients, including nutrients often lacking in this population, protein and vitamin B12. The research indicates a higher proportion of this age group would meet nutrient recommendations for protein and vitamin B12, as well as other essential nutrients, by including about 2 ounces of beef per day in their diet.

_ _ _

Photo by Hybrid Storytellers on Unsplash