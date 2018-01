A new study is showing Riley County is popular with the young crowd, while Decatur County is big with the older folks.

Financial 24/7 Wall Street has ranked the youngest and oldest county in each state based on the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

It shows Riley’s average is just under 25-years-old, while Decatur’s is more than double that at more than 52-years-old.

Kansas’s statewide average is just over 36-years-old.

Story from Metro Source