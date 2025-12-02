Students Wrestle With Ancient Questions Via “The Iliad”

This fall, Cornerstone Classical School humanities students immersed themselves in one of the foundational texts of Western literature: “The Iliad” by Homer.

According to the school, rather than simply learning about the Trojan War or memorizing names of Greek heroes, students were invited to explore big questions about leadership, human motivation, and the very meaning of life.

Each student completed an essay exploring a central idea from the The Iliad and connecting it with broader themes from philosophy or theology. Their work revealed deep insight and thoughtful engagement with the ancient text.

For example, Freshman Nahla Green reflected on the contrasting ways that Achilles and Jesus “use life;” a meditation inspired by Achilles’ armor, which depicts various scenes of life and society:

“Achilles uses life for worldly glory while Jesus uses it for conquering death while gaining the glory of heaven… While Achilles uses the power of life as a tool, Jesus is life himself.” Nahla Green.

Junior Jeremiah Levis took a different approach, analyzing the nature of authority and how Achilles’ excellence as a Greek warrior challenges, and ultimately surpasses, the inherited power of the Greek king, Agamemnon’s:

“Authority, such as Agamemnon’s, only exists when we all agree it exists. But Achilles is more capable than Agamemnon, and they both know it…Achilles’ excellence develops into authority.” Jeremiah Levis

Sophomore Maddie Berg explored the inner world of our thoughts and will by comparing the way The Iliad depicts Agamemnon’s behavior as the result of divine delusion with Paul’s statement that believers “do not wrestle against flesh and blood but against powers and principalities:”

“Agamemnon said that all of the thoughts that Delusion gave him, made him act on those thoughts…. [While Paul] acknowledges that some ideas or emotions can take over someone’s will, [Christians can] rely on God’s power to prevent the spiritual forces of evil that work through the schemes of the devil”

Each essay is a unique voice in the ongoing conversation the students engage in using ancient texts and contemporary life. Humanities teacher Mr. Berg is proud of the students not only for their hard work and clear writing, but also for their earnestness in grappling with hard questions and their hard work to articulate thoughtful responses. Their essays show that the great works of the past can still speak today, and our students are learning to speak back.

_ _ _