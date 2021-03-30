Students Win Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge

A group of Salina USD 305 students have been recognized for their entrepreneurship.

According the school district, to the benefit of USD 305 students, Salina’s Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge (YEC) fluidly adapted to COVID-19 constraints. As in past years, YEC presented students with hands-on experience thinking entrepreneurially.

In place of an in-person “Shark Tank” experience this year, students completed their projects and uploaded them to a virtual site for judges to evaluate. Each team produced a video about their projects, replacing the live presentation requirement in years past.

Both Central and South high school students generated their best creative ideas to develop a mock business. Working individually or with business partners, students built a budget, created a business plan and video presentation. Judges arranged by the Salina Chamber of Commerce evaluated the projects virtually.

First Place Winner: Mason Bettles, grade 11, South High School, Business Name: Bettles Mobile Detailing, Teacher: Orlando Carmona

Second Place Winners (tied):

Adia Peck, grade 9, Central High School, Business Name: Donkey Doo, Teacher: Marysa McCartney

Haley Petty, grade 10 Central High School, Business Name: Larger Clothing, Teacher: Kelley Jones

Third Place Winner: Veronica Montoya, grade 9, Central High School, Business Name: Release The Hounds Inc.,

Teacher: Marysa McCartney

Salina USD 305, NetWork Kansas and the Salina Chamber of Commerce collaborate to make this available to Salina students. It is another opportunity for students to learn about career pathways they may not have considered, including becoming an entrepreneur.

