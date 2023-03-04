Students Win Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge

Salina students displayed their entrepreneurial projects at the YEC competition held on March 1.

According to USD 305, the students did so well that NetWork Kansas expanded the cash prize awards to include 4th and 5th place. The student teams are judged on their business plan, trade show booth and a four-minute pitch.

“Every year I am so impressed with students’ ideas and their growth throughout this experience,” explained Marysa McCartney, business instructor at Central High School. “Presenting in front of people can be uncomfortable, but when we challenge ourselves and do what is uncomfortable, that is where growth happens!”

Results of the competition:

1st place: Brooks Richardson, senior, Central HS – LakeSide Cleanings (Instructor Kelley Jones) 2nd place: Allison Johnson, sophomore, Central HS – PumpHouse Fitness & Cafe (Instructor Kelley Jones) 3rd place: Liam Deniau-Young, freshman, Central HS – The Spindle & Chisel Woodworks (Instructor Marysa McCartney) 4th place: Trey Crawford, junior, South HS – Jewelers Emporium (Instructor Orlando Carmona) 5th place: Parker Graves and Jesus Delgado, both freshmen, Central HS – Sleevies (Instructor Marysa McCartney) People’s Choice: Noah Peck, freshman, Central HS – Shaggy&Sharp (Instructor Marysa McCartney)

First place winner Brooks Richardson automatically advances to the state competition, Kansas Entrepreneurship Challenge, and any other student businesses can apply as wildcards. The state competition is April 20 at Kansas State University. The Saline County YEC is a partnership between the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce and Salina Public Schools.

“Our students are able to identify needs in our community and world that we (adults) often overlook,” added McCartney. “It is so fun to see their hard work rewarded and we are thankful to NetWork Kansas and the Chamber for inspiring and rewarding their hard work!”

