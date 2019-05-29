Salina, KS

Now: 56 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 56 ° | Lo: 51 °

Students Win KSAL Scholarships

Todd PittengerMay 29, 2019

Eight of the area’s recent high school graduates received a little boost to fund their college education on Wednesday night. Each was awarded a $1,000 scholarship.

KSAL and the Rocking M Media radio stations hosted their annual Sportscasters Club Scholarship Banquet at Kansas Wesleyan University.

Five Saline County high schools (Salina Central, Salina South, Sacred Heart, Southeast of Saline and Ell-Saline) Abilene High School, Smoky Valley High School, and Minneapolis High School each nominated three senior student-athletes for the honor for their school.

Scholarship winners include:

  • Sacred Heart – Trace Leners
  • Salina Central – Taylon Peters
  • Salina South – Camdyn Schreiber
  • Southeast of Saline – Molly Chitty
  • Ell-Saline – Nick Davenport
  • Minneapolis – Kaden McCullick
  • Abilene – Sydney Burton
  • Smoky Valley – Tim Lambert

The night also included a keynote address from Bob Warkentine, a 2013 Kansas Wrestling Hall of Fame inductee, former coach of KWU tennis, Salina Central tennis and wrestling, Salina South tennis, and Sacred Heart football. He have an inspirational speech, challenging all of the nominees to never “settle or set perimeters” and “to never give up”. Warkentine said that without heartbreak along the way, you will never be able to accomplish victory.

All of the winners are awarded a plaque and a $1,000 scholarship to the institution they will be attending.

The KSAL / Rocking M Media Sportscasters Club is comprised of area businesses which sponsor game broadcasts and fund the scholarships.

KSAL has been awarding Sportscaster Scholarships yearly since the 1959 – 1960 school year.

 

CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Sports News

Sacred Heart’s Dynasty Contin...

Mother Nature tried to put an end to the state championship run for Sacred Heart. Rain forced mul...

May 29, 2019 Comments

Sneed Withdraws from NBA Draft, Ret...

Sports News

May 29, 2019

Dotson to return to Kansas for his ...

Sports News

May 29, 2019

Quentin Grimes finalizes decision

Sports News

May 29, 2019

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Library to Mark 50th Anni...
May 29, 2019Comments
President Grants Kansas G...
May 29, 2019Comments
Over the Top
May 29, 2019Comments
UPDATE: Truck in Ditch Le...
May 29, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH