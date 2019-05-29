Students Win KSAL Scholarships

Eight of the area’s recent high school graduates received a little boost to fund their college education on Wednesday night. Each was awarded a $1,000 scholarship.

KSAL and the Rocking M Media radio stations hosted their annual Sportscasters Club Scholarship Banquet at Kansas Wesleyan University.

Five Saline County high schools (Salina Central, Salina South, Sacred Heart, Southeast of Saline and Ell-Saline) Abilene High School, Smoky Valley High School, and Minneapolis High School each nominated three senior student-athletes for the honor for their school.

Scholarship winners include:

Sacred Heart – Trace Leners

Salina Central – Taylon Peters

Salina South – Camdyn Schreiber

Southeast of Saline – Molly Chitty

Ell-Saline – Nick Davenport

Minneapolis – Kaden McCullick

Abilene – Sydney Burton

Smoky Valley – Tim Lambert

The night also included a keynote address from Bob Warkentine, a 2013 Kansas Wrestling Hall of Fame inductee, former coach of KWU tennis, Salina Central tennis and wrestling, Salina South tennis, and Sacred Heart football. He have an inspirational speech, challenging all of the nominees to never “settle or set perimeters” and “to never give up”. Warkentine said that without heartbreak along the way, you will never be able to accomplish victory.

All of the winners are awarded a plaque and a $1,000 scholarship to the institution they will be attending.

The KSAL / Rocking M Media Sportscasters Club is comprised of area businesses which sponsor game broadcasts and fund the scholarships.

KSAL has been awarding Sportscaster Scholarships yearly since the 1959 – 1960 school year.

