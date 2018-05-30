Salina, KS

Students Win KSAL Scholarships

Todd PittengerMay 30, 2018

Eight of the area’s recent high school graduates received a little boost to fund their college education on Wednesday night. Each was awarded a $1,000 scholarship.

KSAL and the Rocking M Media radio stations hosted their annual Sportscasters Club Scholarship Banquet at Kansas Wesleyan University.

Five Saline County high schools (Salina Central, Salina South, Sacred Heart, Southeast of Saline and Ell-Saline) Abilene High School, Smoky Valley High School, and Minneapolis High School each nominated three senior student-athletes for the honor for their school.

Scholarship winners include:

  • Salina Central – Elisa Backes
  • Salina South – Carson Harris
  • Sacred Heart – Kelsey Doll
  • Ell Saline – Lexington Kochanowski
  • Southeast of Saline – Morgan Thaxton
  • Abilene – Jensen Roth
  • Smoky Valley – Nick Reinert
  • Minneapolis – Dalton Wilson

The night also included a keynote address from former Abilene Cowboy and K-State Wildcat Collin Sexton. Sexton is currently the Chief of Staff / Director of Football Operations at Bowling Green State University. Sexton spoke about networking and relationships. “Don’t hear the word no, and don’t let people tell you he can’t,” he said, as he told his story about how he became the youngest NCAA Division I Director of Football Operations in the country.

All of the winners are awarded a plaque and a $1,000 scholarship to the institution they will be attending.

The KSAL / Rocking M Media Sportscasters Club is comprised of area businesses which sponsor game broadcasts and fund the scholarships.

KSAL has been awarding Sportscaster Scholarships yearly since the 1959 – 1960 school year.

 

(CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE)

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Students Win KSAL Scholarships

