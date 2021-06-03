Students Win 2021 KSAL Scholarships

For the 61st year in a row KSAL radio is awarding scholarships to area high school students. Eight of the area’s recent high school graduates received a little boost to fund their college education on Friday night, in the form of a $1,000 scholarship.

KSAL and the Meridian Media radio stations hosted their annual Sportscasters Club Scholarship Banquet on the radio.

Five Saline County high schools (Salina Central, Salina South, Sacred Heart, Southeast of Saline and Ell-Saline) Abilene High School, Smoky Valley High School, and Minneapolis High School each nominated three senior student-athletes for the honor for their school.

Scholarship winners include:

Sacred Heart – Mason Richards

Salina Central – Makenzie Maring

Salina South – Lizzy Franco

Southeast of Saline – Jaxson Gebhardt

Ell-Saline – Brynna Rowley

Minneapolis – Trent Moeckel

Abilene – Abi Lillard

Smoky Valley – Belle Peters

All of the winners are awarded a $1,000 scholarship to the institution they will be attending.

The KSAL / Meridian Media Sportscasters Club is comprised of area businesses which sponsor game broadcasts and fund the scholarships.

KSAL has been awarding Sportscaster Scholarships yearly since the 1959 – 1960 school year.

