Salina, KS

Now: 65 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 82 ° | Lo: 61 °

Students Win 2021 KSAL Scholarships

Pat StrathmanJune 3, 2021

For the 61st year in a row KSAL radio is awarding scholarships to area high school students. Eight of the area’s recent high school graduates received a little boost to fund their college education on Friday night, in the form of a $1,000 scholarship.

KSAL and the Meridian Media radio stations hosted their annual Sportscasters Club Scholarship Banquet on the radio.

Five Saline County high schools (Salina Central, Salina South, Sacred Heart, Southeast of Saline and Ell-Saline) Abilene High School, Smoky Valley High School, and Minneapolis High School each nominated three senior student-athletes for the honor for their school.

Scholarship winners include:

  • Sacred Heart – Mason Richards
  • Salina Central – Makenzie Maring
  • Salina South – Lizzy Franco
  • Southeast of Saline – Jaxson Gebhardt
  • Ell-Saline – Brynna Rowley
  • Minneapolis – Trent Moeckel
  • Abilene – Abi Lillard
  • Smoky Valley – Belle Peters

All of the winners are awarded a $1,000 scholarship to the institution they will be attending.

The KSAL / Meridian Media Sportscasters Club is comprised of area businesses which sponsor game broadcasts and fund the scholarships.

KSAL has been awarding Sportscaster Scholarships yearly since the 1959 – 1960 school year.

CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

 

Steve Holke was the first KSAL Sportscaster winner in 1960.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

AUDIO: 2021 State Track & Field Results

May 30, 2021 8:40 am

Minneapolis Baseball Takes 4th at 3A State To...

May 28, 2021 10:51 pm

Minneapolis Blasts Collegiate in 3A State Ope...

May 27, 2021 6:58 pm

Radio Coverage Set for State Baseball/Softbal...

May 26, 2021 3:03 pm


Latest Stories

Kansas News Sports News

Students Win 2021 KSAL Scholarships

For the 61st year in a row KSAL radio is awarding scholarships to area high school students. Eight o...

June 3, 2021 Comments

Vehicles Collide at Intersection

Kansas News

June 3, 2021

“100 Deadliest Days” Underway

Top News

June 3, 2021

Producers with Crop Insurance to Re...

Farming News

June 3, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Students Win 2021 KSAL Sc...
June 3, 2021Comments
Vehicles Collide at Inter...
June 3, 2021Comments
Food Vendors, Chili Cook-...
June 3, 2021Comments
Salina Tech Adds Phleboto...
June 3, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices