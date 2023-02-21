Students Volunteer For Service Trip

A student from Salina was among a group of K-State students who spent winter break working on a service project.

According to the school, the student chapter of Associated General Contractors of Kansas at Kansas State University in the GE Johnson Department of Architectural Engineering and Construction Science took eight students and two faculty advisors on its annual winter break service project. Senior Levi Johnson from Salina was among the volunteers.

The six-day trip in January to Mayfield, Kentucky, served residents left with damage in the wake of a deadly EF4 tornado that hit the area in December 2021.

Chapter members from K-State have organized and participated in these service work trips over the winter break for more than a decade. This year’s trip was unique because the student chapter of Associated General Contractors at Murray State University offered to join in the cleanup effort and hosted the K-State group in the evenings in Murray, Kentucky, about 25 miles away.

“It was a cool experience for our students to serve others and gain hands-on experience with work like this,” said Shannon Casebeer, associate professor, Jim and Carolyn Grier construction science chair and faculty adviser for the Associated General Contractors of Kansas student chapter. “The opportunity to make new friends and build future professional connections in the industry with the Murray State group made the trip even better.”

Accompanying Casebeer in a faculty advisory role was Ray Buyle, Tointon Construction Management chair, professor and department head of architectural engineering and construction science.

The trip was funded through donations from the following industry firms, listed alphabetically: BHS Construction, Central Consolidated, Eby Construction, JE Dunn, Kelly Construction, Key Construction, McCownGordon, Swinerton Builders, Walters-Morgan and Whiting Turner.

K-State students participating in the project include:

Ben Husband, senior in construction science and management, Garden Plain; Noah Bartel, sophomore in construction science and management, Hillsboro; Peter Bishop, sophomore in construction science and management, Olathe; Abby Collins, junior in architectural engineering, and Nicholas Divilbiss, senior in architectural engineering, both from Overland Park; and Levi Johnson, senior in architectural engineering, Salina.

From out of state: Taylor Case, senior in construction science and management, Russellville, Missouri; and Madelyn Salmonowicz, senior in architectural engineering, St. Louis, Missouri.

_ _ _

KSU Photo: Members of the Associated General Contractors of Kansas student chapter traveled to Mayfield, Kentucky, in January to serve local residents affected by an EF4 tornado in December 2021. From left: Noah Bartel, Madelyn Salmonowicz, Levi Johnson, Peter Bishop, Nick Divilbiss, Taylor Case, Abby Collins and Ben Husband.