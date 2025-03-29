Students to Present Harry Potter Play

Drama students at Salina Central High School will present “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” High School Edition,

According to Central, the show is based on an original story by J. K. Rowling, John Tiffany and Jack Thorne, by bringing the excitement of the wizarding world to the community.

The drama department invites everyone to join them for what they say will be an “enchanting experience” as they bring to life the eighth installment in the Harry Potter series. This special edition, adapted for high school stages and performers, promises to captivate audiences with its mesmerizing characters and spellbinding story.

Watch as the students are empowered to conjure the magic through their own creativity, making the show an exciting and engaging experience for students and audiences alike.

_ _ _

Performance Details:

Dates: April 4th, 5th, and 6th

Time: 7:00pm on April 4th and 5th, 2:30pm on April 6th

Location: Salina Central High School Auditorium

Ticket Prices: Adults $10, Students $5

Purchase Tickets: online or at the box office one hour prior to performances