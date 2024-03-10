Students to Perform at Messiah Recital

A dozen Bethany College students will perform at the upcoming Messiah Festival of the Arts Student Honors Recital. The event is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28, in Pearson Chapel on the Bethany College campus. The performance is free and open to the public.

The Honors Recital is a public recital during Holy Week, highlighting the best music majors and minors of the Bethany College Music Department. The Music Department faculty chose these performers from eligible students.

“We are proud to showcase these talented musicians. Developing one’s solo capabilities is essential to future success, and these students represent a high commitment to the art of performing music. Their dedication is something to be celebrated,” says Dan Masterson, Professor of Music.

To be eligible for selection, the student must perform in the fall or spring department recital or degree recital or have previously exhibited the ability to perform and be in good academic standing.

This event will be live streamed at bethanylb.edu/live.

Students performing include:

Ella McNett, mezzo-soprano, is a freshman Vocal Music Education major from Larned, Kansas.

Aubrey Larson, mezzo-soprano, is a junior vocal music education major from Russell, Kansas.

Tony Robb, baritone, is a senior music major from Westmoreland, Kansas.

JoLee Hurren, violin, is a freshman majoring in instrumental music education and performance from Salina, Kansas.

Justin Woolsey, percussion, is a junior majoring in instrumental music education from Newton, Kansas.

, percussion, is a junior majoring in instrumental music education from Newton, Kansas. Dominic Grizzle, trombone, is a freshman Music Performance major from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

