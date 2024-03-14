Students to Host FAA WINGS Program at Open House

Two Kansas State University Salina clubs, Flight Team and Women’s Air Race Team, are planning Flight Fest during K-State Salina’s open house on Saturday, April 6.

Flight Fest will feature a Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA, WINGS safety seminar about Controlled Flight into Terrain, or CFIT, on the K-State Ramp at the Salina Regional Airport. The dynamic event will also include an exclusive tour of the campus’s aeronautics program, kids activities and a pancake feed, where donations will be accepted to support the student aviation competitive clubs.

The FAA WINGS CFIT seminar is a crucial training for ensuring the safety of the K-State Salina aviation program and its pilots. Terrain-related accidents remain a significant concern in aviation, often resulting in fatalities and substantial aircraft damage. By educating aviators about the causes, warning signs and preventive measures, the seminar enhances the safety awareness and risk mitigation efforts of aviators.

“Attendees will gain valuable knowledge and skills to effectively manage terrain-related challenges, such as terrain awareness, effective communication and adherence to standard operating procedures,” said Sydney Oyer, senior in the professional pilot program and member of the Women’s Air Race team, Gardner. “This proactive approach not only fosters a culture of safety within our school but also contributes to reducing accident rates and promoting professionalism within the aviation community. Ultimately, the seminar plays a vital role in safeguarding lives, protecting assets and upholding regulatory compliance standards in aviation operations.”

Proceeds raised from Flight Fest will support travel, lodging and registration fees for K-State Salina’s competitive student aviation teams, Flight Team and Women’s Air Race Team. Flight Team competes in regional and national competitions where students compete against and network with their peers from other universities around the country. The Women’s Air Race Team will compete in a national competition called the Air Race Classic from June 18-21. Women pilots from across the United States and around the world fly more than 2,600 statute miles through 11 states.

Those arriving for Flight Fest by air can utilize parking provided by Salina-based AvFlight. The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 6, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Those interested in the FAA WINGS Program Seminar must register by March 26.