Students to “Cultural Crawl”

Downtown Salina this week will be was alive with teens roaming the streets, participating in a unique “Cultural Crawl” event

According to the Smoky Hill Museum, the 7th Grade Cultural Crawl is truly unique. Roughly 500 seventh graders from Lakewood, South and the Alternative middle schools will crisscross downtown Salina, stopping at different stations to complete hands-on, curriculum-based activities.

The Crawl is an opportunity for students to learn about the cultural resources available in Salina.

Groups of students will rotate through about a dozen available stations at various locations. Lessons will be learned over curriculum areas that include arts, science, history, social studies, math, and more.

South Middle School will experience the Crawl on October 19, and Lakewood & the Alternative middle schools on October 21.

Cultural entities include Friends of the River Foundation, Lakewood Discovery Center, Rolling Hills Zoo, Salina Art Center, Salina Symphony, Sculpture Tour Salina, Smoky Hill Museum, The Garage Automotive Museum and Theatre Salina.

The capstone event at the end of each day will be time spent with speaker, rapper and arts educator, cash hollistah.

After the Crawl, photos and student creations will be on exhibit at the Salina Art Center.