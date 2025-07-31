Students Showcase Health Science Skills

A group of Salina high school students this summer participated in an international event designed for those interested in becoming health care professionals.
According to the USD 305 School District, six South High School students participated in the Health Occupations Students of America International Leadership Conference, held in Nashville, Tennessee. The organization is an international student organization focused on preparing students for careers in the health professions.
The conference brought together more than 12,900 members from around the world to showcase their knowledge and passion through a variety of medical-related competitions.
The South students qualified to compete in Clinical Laboratory Science, Dental Science and the HOSA Bowl, after advancing through state-level competitions earlier this year.
In addition to competing, they attended professional workshops, networked with peers and healthcare leaders and gathered innovative ideas to bring back to their school and community.
Photo via Salina USD 305