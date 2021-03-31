Students Return Fulltime Thursday

Salina USD 305 middle and high school returning back onsite fulltime in person to the classroom beginning Thursday.

According to the district, now is a good time to make this change since community numbers have greatly improved. April 1st is the beginning of 4th quarter, a predetermined break in students’ schedules, which is a good place to return to regular school. It keeps students’ schedules as stable as possible. Additionally, April 1 is 10 days after spring recess, which helps to limit the spread risk following a holiday.

When all K-12 students are back to a regular school safety precautions will be maintained. Continued requirements include masks in district facilities, washing/sanitizing hands frequently, social distancing and/or using stable seating arrangements.

The goal is to stay in school and limit the spread of COVID-19. As has been the rule since August, there will be no field trips and visitors will not be allowed in schools through the end of the school year.

Important milestone activities are being planned with modifications so students and staff will not miss events like prom, graduation, playdays, retirement recognition and more. To help boost learning, a free Summer Learning Program for math and reading skills will be offered this summer to all elementary students. Secondary Summer School will offer credit recovery, enrichment, ACT Prep and Driver Education. A new, virtual K-12 program is being developed to address the interest in online learning. More information about these programs will be available during the next several weeks.

With national news focusing on the effects of remote learning experiences during the COVID pandemic, it’s important to note that USD 305 has had consistent, in-person instruction for students all year. District elementary schools have been operating full time, on site, since the second week of school. Middle and high schools have spent the entire year in hybrid model. Preventing numerous transitions has provided consistency for families, students and community employers.

During this challenging year, students have been great to work with, families have been overwhelmingly supportive and district staff have done a terrific job educating students. Everyone has stepped up, worked together and made the best of this school year.