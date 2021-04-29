Students Ranked in National French Competition

A couple of high school students from Salina have ranked nationally in a foreign language competition.

According to USD 305, Alena Tran-Nguyen and Diana Geist of Salina High School South have ranked nationally in the 86th Le Grand Concours, a national competition sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of French.

Students were evaluated for their written, oral, and listening comprehension skills in French. In spite of the pandemic and all of the difficulties overcome in schools this past year, nearly 30,000 students in all 50 states competed in the 2021 event.

Alena Tran-Nguyen, freshman at Salina South, received an Honorable Mention in the National rankings and placed 1 st in the State rankings. She is a French 1 student of Brenda Geist.

Diana Geist, senior at Salina South, received a Bronze Medal in the National rankings and placed 1st in the State rankings. She is a French 3 student of Jan Denning.

In Kansas, 109 students from 9 schools participated in Le Grand Concours.

Other students from South High ranking in the top 5 scores in the state for Level 1 are: Lourdes Sanchez, Emily Newman, Maritza Avila-Castro, Genessis Perez-Sorto, Hannah Hutton, Kamryn Kelsey, Dara Kinion, and William Krannawitter.

Kaitlyn Bergmann, currently a French 4 student of Jan Denning, ranked 4th in the Level 4 competition.

Other students participating in Level 1 were: Katie Beaman, Sarah Kimani, Lauren Veit, and Kylee Turner.