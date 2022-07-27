Students Putting Together Performance

A group of creative area high school students are spending this week at a creative arts workshop in Salina doing all things needed to create a theatrical performance, and will debut their show. Lovewell Institute for the Creative Arts is bringing back their week-long workshop to Salina area high school students where they conceive, write, choreograph, compose, design, rehearse, produce, and perform an original piece of musical theatre in collaboration with Lovewell’s professional artists.

Their show will take place this week, Thursday and Friday at 7 pm at Theatre Salina, 303 E. Iron Ave. Admission is a suggested donation at the door. For more information about the production, visit lovewell.org or “Lovewell Creative Institute for the Creative Arts” on Facebook”

According to the organization, Lovewell workshops in Kansas are produced in partnership with Dane G. Hansen Foundation.

Lovewell was created in Salina and is now an international program with workshops happening in other Kansas communities, Sweden, Ohio, and Florida this summer.