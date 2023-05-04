Students Named 2023-2024 Ambassadors

The College of Health and Human Sciences welcomes the 2023-2024 student ambassadors. A student from Salina is among the ambassadors.

According to the school, the student ambassadors work on- and off-campus to promote the college to alumni, friends, prospective students and families, and current K-State students.

Returning ambassadors are Taylor Sweat, senior in athletic training and rehabilitation sciences, Bel Aire; Natalie Burdick, senior in communication sciences and disorders, Cheney; MaKenzie Kennedy, senior in athletic training and rehabilitation sciences, Circleville; Jade Valdez-Gomez, senior in dietetics, Garden City; Ashlynn Henry, junior in athletic training and rehabilitation sciences, Hiawatha; Kailea Smith, senior in athletic training and rehabilitation sciences, Horton; Allison Link, senior in fashion studies, Hutchinson; Kristina Morrison, junior in nutrition and health, Independence; Makenzi Umphenour, senior in human development and family science, Mound City; Katie Bailey, senior in athletic training and rehabilitation sciences, Olathe; Stephanie Ruelas, junior in human development and family science, Overland Park; Jeremy Sloan, senior in kinesiology, Paola; Meg Keeten, senior in communication sciences and disorders, Phillipsbug; Sophia Thuenemann, senior in human development and family science, Prairie Village; Katie Free, senior in nutritional sciences, Shawnee; Mary Gerber, junior in nutritional sciences, Sliver Lake; Cooper Jepson, junior in kinesiology, Valley Falls; and Josh Sprowls, junior in athletic training and rehabilitation sciences, Wichita.

New ambassadors from Kansas: Collin Stephens, junior in kinesiology, De Soto; Elly Murrell, senior in integrative physiology, Garden City; Kaylee Reiser, senior in kinesiology, Great Bend; Cara Johnson, sophomore in communication sciences and disorders, Lenexa; Emersyn Hall, senior in communication sciences and disorders, LeRoy; Emma McKinsey, junior in nutrition and health, Mayetta; Bethany Rice, junior in human development and family science, Moundridge; Laura Forrest, junior in kinesiology, Olathe; Paige Wickliffe, senior in kinesiology, Olathe; Ava Waterman, junior in hospitality management, Ottawa; Ellie Ward, junior in integrative human sciences, Overland Park; Sarah Anliker, sophomore in athletic training and rehabilitation sciences, Overland Park; Lucy Ragland, sophomore in communication sciences and disorders, Prairie Village; Emerson Nichols, sophomore in nutritional sciences, Russell; Olivia Pennington, senior in kinesiology, Salina; Hallie Scott, junior in communication sciences and disorders, Shawnee; Megan Ward, sophomore in public health, Shawnee; Alana Frigon, sophomore in integrative human sciences, Spring Hill; Erin Thorne, junior in communication sciences and disorders, Valley Center; and Adrienne Howey, senior in Kinesiology, Wichita.

Out-of-state ambassadors: Ellie Yuska, junior in sports nutrition, Berthoud, Colorado; Josie Larson, senior in integrative physiology and kinesiology, Kansas City, Missouri; Aaron Sandoval, junior in athletic training and rehabilitation sciences, Clovis, New Mexico; and Alleynah Ronnau, sophomore in sports nutrition, Cheyenne, Wyoming.