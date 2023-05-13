Students Medal at State Competition

Students from Salina Area Technical College brought home some hardware from the statewide SkillsUSA competition, and a state championship in Diesel Equipment Technology for the ninth year in a row.

According to the school, Diesel Technology students Garrett James and Blake Homes won their divisions; James in the college division and Holmes in the high school division. James will go on to the national competition in Louisville, Kentucky, in June.

Additional Salina Tech medalists were:

Silver

Samuel Urbina in the high school division of Technical Drafting

Cody Trumpp in the college division of Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning

Bronze