Students Medal at State Competition

Students from Salina Area Technical College brought home some hardware from the statewide SkillsUSA competition, and a state championship in Diesel Equipment Technology for the ninth year in a row.
According to the school, Diesel Technology students Garrett James and Blake Homes won their divisions; James in the college division and Holmes in the high school division. James will go on to the national competition in Louisville, Kentucky, in June.
Additional Salina Tech medalists were:
Silver
- Samuel Urbina in the high school division of Technical Drafting
- Cody Trumpp in the college division of Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning
Bronze
- Brayden Fisher in the college division of Diesel Equipment Technolog