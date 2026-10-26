Students Invited to Explore Aviation at KSU Salina

Kansas State University Salina is hosting a one-of-a-kind event for students ages 16 and up to explore education and career opportunities in aviation during Aviation Explorer Day on Saturday, Nov. 14.

The free event begins at 9:30 a.m. and is for prospective students and their guardians interested in all aspects of aviation, including aviation maintenance , aviation management , professional pilot and uncrewed aircraft systems .

Attendees will learn about K-State Salina’s aviation degree programs while connecting with current students, faculty, alumni and industry professionals. The event allows students to explore the areas of aviation that interest them most and get a firsthand look at where an aviation education can lead.

“If you’re a high school student who’s ever looked up at an airplane and wondered what it would be like to be part of that world, this day is for you,” said Tysen Pina , K-State Salina aviation department head. “Aviation is so much bigger than just flying airplanes, and we want students to see that for themselves. They’ll get hands-on experiences, meet industry professionals and discover opportunities they may have never considered.”

Aviation education and career exploration for high school students

The event is divided into three sessions focusing on aviation education, alumni experience and careers in the aviation industry. Attendees will also hear from Pina, who will serve as the keynote speaker, and learn about the aviation clubs and organizations offered on campus by current students. Lunch will be provided.

Following the sessions, attendees will receive a tour of the K-State Salina campus, including its residence halls, aviation facilities and equipment.

Aviation Explorer Day at K-State Salina is free, but advance registration is required . Register by Nov. 14 to discover aviation careers for high school students and K-State Salina aviation programs.

“Our goal is simple,” Pina said. “We want to spark curiosity, build confidence and help students find their place in aviation.”