Students Injured During School Lock Down

Todd PittengerSeptember 25, 2019

Several students were injured after a school lock down in Lawrence.

Police were called to Liberty Memorial Central Middle School yesterday morning after students alerted administrators about a possible gun brought to campus by a child. Administrators questioned the child and the school was placed on lock down as a precaution.

Lawrence Police say parents started calling 911 after receiving texts from their children. Some parents proceeded to the school to take their children home.

Several students suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene after some parents helped them out of the building through a broken window.

No weapons were found during a search of the campus.

