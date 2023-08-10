Students Headed Back to School

Summer vacation is officially over for Salina USD 305. Teachers headed back to class last week, and students are now joining them .

Friday is the first day of classes for elementary school students, and orientation day for 6th grade and 9th grade students. Monday, the rest of the middle and high school students will return to class.

Parking will be an issue at one school. A parking lot project at Salina South High School is not completed as students head back to class. The work on the South High School parking lot has resulted in closure of the Magnolia Street entryway located west of the building. Temporary changes are required until the west Magnolia entryway is reopened.

The temporary changes include:

Student drivers will enter and exit the west student parking lot from Edward Street only, due to the Magnolia entryway closure.

will enter and exit the west student parking lot from Edward Street only, due to the Magnolia entryway closure. Both lots will exit onto Edward. When exiting from the west parking lot onto Edward, students must turn right. When exiting from the east parking lot onto Edward, next to the softball fields, students must turn left.

Parents dropping off and picking up students will use the east parking lot, next to the softball fields. Please follow the signs for traffic flow.

will use the east parking lot, next to the softball fields. Please follow the signs for traffic flow. Buses will not be affected. They will still use the north Magnolia entryway to deliver and pick up students from the north side of the school.

Additionally, there will be no parking along the north side of Edward Street from the South High School entryways to Magnolia. Residents in areas south of the school are likely to see increased traffic around dismissal time at 2:40 p.m. Parents are encouraged to plan ahead when dropping off or picking up their student in order to avoid any traffic congestion during peak times of arrival and dismissal. Drivers are asked to follow all safety guidelines and speed limits while they are on the school campus.

Here is the back to school schedule:

August 11

Grades 1-5 attend (Kindergarten Screening/Conference by Appt.)

Grades 6 and 9 attend (No school grades 7, 8, 10, 11, 12)

August 14

Grades 1-12 attend (Preschool and Kindergarten Screening/Conference by Appt.)

August 15

Grades K-12 attend (Preschool Screening/Conference by Appt.)

August 16

All grades attend, Preschool-12 attend