Students Headed Back to Class

Summer vacation is officially over for Salina USD 305. Teachers headed back to class last week, and students are now joining them .

Thursday was the first day of classes for grade school students, and orientation day for 6th grade and 9th grade students. Today, the rest of the middle and high school students will return to class.

In an effort to keep facilities open for in-person learning during a local surge in COVID cases, USD 305 Schools require face coverings in all buildings. Salina Public Schools require masks for all students, employees, and visitors.

CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. Children should return to full-time in-person learning in the fall with layered prevention strategies in places.

Here is the district schedule for this week and into next week:

Elementary Schools

Elementary students will attend a full day on August 12. (K Screenings/ Conference by Appointment on August 12 and 13.) Kindergarten first day of school is August 16. Regular school hours are 8:30 a.m.-3:25 p.m. for all elementary schools K-5.

Middle School Orientation

Orientation for sixth grade students at Lakewood and South middle schools will be from 7:45 a.m.-2:40 p.m. on Thursday, August 12.Students will meet teachers, staff and fellow classmates, tour their school building and learn about school rules and expectations. Lunch will be served.

All students at Lakewood and South middle schools, including seventh and eighth grade students, will attend on Friday, August 13, 7:45 a.m.-2:40 p.m.

Regular middle school hours for the 21-22 school year are 7:45 a.m.-2:40 p.m.

High School Orientation

Orientation for Central and South high schools’ freshmen and new students will be Thursday, August 12, 7:45 a.m.-2:40 p.m. Lunch will be served.

All students at Central and South high schools, including sophomores, juniors and seniors, will attend Friday, August 13, 7:45 a.m.-2:40 p.m. Lunch will be served.

Regular high school hours for the 21-22 school year are 7:45 a.m.-2:40 p.m.

Bus Transportation

Bus transportation will begin August 12.