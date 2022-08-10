Students Head Back to Class

Summer vacation is officially over for Salina USD 305. Teachers headed back to class last week, and students are now joining them .

Thursday is the first day of classes for grade school students, and orientation day for 6th grade and 9th grade students. Friday, the rest of the middle and high school students will return to class.

Here is the USD 305 back to school schedule:

August 11

Grades 1-5 (Kindergarten Screening/Conference by Appt.)

Grades 6 and 9 (No school grades 7, 8, 10, 11, 12)

August 12

Grades 1-12 (Kindergarten Screening/Conference by Appt.)

August 15

All grades (Preschool, Kindergarten – grade12)