Students Enhance Emergency Preparedness With Active Threat Tabletop Exercise

The Bethany College Criminal Justice Department hosted a tabletop exercise aimed at enhancing preparedness for an active threat scenario on the college campus.

According to the school, the event, which took place on April 5, saw participation from various stakeholders including college representatives, Lindsborg city officials, and key figures from surrounding areas such as Ellsworth County, McPherson County, Bethany Home, Smoky Valley USD400, and the Lindsborg Community Hospital.

The tabletop exercise, based on a scenario provided by the national Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and tailored to local conditions, provided participants with valuable insights into responding to emergency situations effectively. Through collaborative efforts, attendees not only gained crucial information but also established stronger connections that will facilitate seamless communication and cooperation in the event of a real emergency.

Nearly three dozen participants were involved in the four-hour exercise, with coordination and preparation spearheaded by criminal justice students enrolled in the upper-level terrorism/anti-terrorism class. The leadership of Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice Laura Hultquist and Associate Professor of Criminal Justice Rande Repp played a pivotal role in the success of the event.

Commenting on the exercise, Tessa Peters, Dean of Students at Bethany College, emphasized the institution’s commitment to ensuring the well-being of its students. She stated, “The safety of our students is paramount to everything we do at Bethany College. The tabletop exercise served as a pivotal moment for our faculty and staff to come together, learn, and collaborate with our community partners in addressing potential threats. By participating in this exercise, we not only enhanced our preparedness but also strengthened the bonds that will facilitate seamless coordination during times of crisis. The commitment shown by everyone involved underscores our collective dedication to maintaining a safe and secure environment for all members of the Bethany College community.”

Photo via Bethany College