Students Connect With Seniors

An extraordinary project unfolded recently at Presbyterian Manor between third grade students from Cottonwood Elementary School and elderly residents.

According to USD 305, through three enriching visits, the youngsters have made new friends and heard their intriguing personal histories. The students were presented with memorabilia including letters, photographs and mementos, serving as vivid windows into the past.

The students transformed the experience into written stories they presented to their friends at the Manor.

Tessa Yungeberg, the students’ teacher, captured the experience, “This has been an incredibly inspiring opportunity.”

The project was more than just a collaboration. It engaged young students’ minds and hearts and honored the life experiences of older generations.