Students Collect Ton of Food

Todd PittengerNovember 9, 2021

A group of students from Salina South High School hoping to collect 1,000 pounds of food for the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank ended up doubling their goal.

South’s Thespian Troupe #1476 participated in the International Thespian Society’s Trick or Treat so Kids Can Eat program.  Members of South’s Drama Club knocked on doors asking for canned and dry goods to be donated to the food bank.

According to the group, they started with about 12 pounds of food and in slightly more than a week, had over 2,000 pounds of food.

They say they would like to thank all who helped collect, donate, sort, load, transport, and deliver a little over a ton of food, officially 2,014 pounds,  to the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank.

