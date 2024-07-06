Students Awarded Scholarships

The Post Rock Community Foundation has awarded over $4,000 in scholarships to area students for the upcoming academic year.

According to the foundation, they are home to two scholarship funds, which were established by area donors to support students pursuing higher education. More information about the scholarship program can be found at www.postrockcf.org/scholarships.

The Lincoln High School Alumni Association Scholarship is for seniors graduating from Lincoln High School. Winners include:

Branden Sinclair, Lincoln

Ashley McBride, Beverly

The Wilson-Langley Fund for Luray Student Academic Scholarship is for graduating high school seniors or graduates who are residents of Luray, or the rural areas of Amherst,Luray, Valley or Waldo Townships, and are attending a Kansas university, college,

vocational or technical school. Winners include: