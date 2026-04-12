Students Awarded Full-Ride Scholarships

Several Salina area students have earned full-ride Rudd Scholarships to attend college in the fall.
The Salina area students include:
- Madeline Baier-Southeast of Saline High School
- Lilly Duran – Southeast of Saline High School
- Jose Pineda De La Torre – Salina South High School
- Katherine Rathbun – Ellsworth High School
The Rudd Foundation awarded 50 full-ride scholarships to Kansas high school seniors who reflect the Foundation’s core values and have demonstrated exceptional character, drive, and commitment to building a meaningful future.
The 2026 Rudd Scholars will attend four Kansas partner universities:
- 21 at Kansas State University
- 17 at Wichita State University
- 7 at Fort Hays State University
- 5 at Emporia State University
The Rudd Scholarship Program has now reached 77 counties across Kansas, extending opportunity and support to communities statewide.
The Rudd Scholarship provides full-ride scholarships covering tuition, fees, books, supplies, and room and board for the duration of the recipients’ undergraduate studies. Additionally, scholars benefit from mentorship, networking opportunities, and professional development resources.