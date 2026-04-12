Students Awarded Full-Ride Scholarships

Several Salina area students have earned full-ride Rudd Scholarships to attend college in the fall.

The Salina area students include:

Madeline Baier-Southeast of Saline High School

Lilly Duran – Southeast of Saline High School

Jose Pineda De La Torre – Salina South High School

Katherine Rathbun – Ellsworth High School

The Rudd Foundation awarded 50 full-ride scholarships to Kansas high school seniors who reflect the Foundation’s core values and have demonstrated exceptional character, drive, and commitment to building a meaningful future.

The 2026 Rudd Scholars will attend four Kansas partner universities:

21 at Kansas State University

17 at Wichita State University

7 at Fort Hays State University

5 at Emporia State University

The Rudd Scholarship Program has now reached 77 counties across Kansas, extending opportunity and support to communities statewide.

The Rudd Scholarship provides full-ride scholarships covering tuition, fees, books, supplies, and room and board for the duration of the recipients’ undergraduate studies. Additionally, scholars benefit from mentorship, networking opportunities, and professional development resources.