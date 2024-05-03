Students Awarded Cash Hollistah Scholarships

A couple of Salina students are the recipients of a unique, local scholarship. This year’s Cash Hollistah Scholarship recipients are Emily Streeter and Mariah Prophet.

Streeter, a senior at Salina South High School, has a 3.9 GPA, and has been involved with Theatre Salina, Shannon’s Stars, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Salina South Marching Band, and Kansas Thespians. Streeter, currently the President of the National Honor Society, has received the Superintendent’s Excellence Award for three years. Streeter is also Senior Select Co-Captain of her Shannon’s Stars Baton Twirling Team, which recently won gold at the World Baton Twirling Championship in England.

Prophet, a senior at Salina Central High School, has a 3.9 GPA, and has received the Superintendent’s Excellence Award for Kansas Regional Scholastic Art for three years. Prophet is also a member of the All-State Jazz Ensemble, and District Jazz Band, as well as a gallery attendant at the Salina Art Center. Prophet is also involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters, as well as Salina Shares. Prophet will be attending the University of Kansas in the fall, pursuing a degree in Design. Street will be attending Wichita State University in the fall, pursuing a degree in Communication Sciences & Disorders.

The cash hollistah. scholarship, presented by Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, is awarded to a graduating senior in central Kansas who shows merit in the field of community enrichment through, poetry, music, art or design. For more information, go to thecashscholarship.org