Student Awarded Cash Hollistah Scholarship.

A Dickinson County student is the recipient of a unique, local scholarship. Noah Peck is the recipient of the 2020-2021 Cash Hollistah Scholarship.

Peck, a senior at Chapman High School in Chapman, is an emerging musician who participates in praise & worship for Abilene First Christian Church, and volunteers at Village Manor Nursing Home in Abilene.

Peck will be attending Kansas State Polytechnic University in the fall, pursuing a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

The Cash Hollistah Scholarship scholarship, presented by Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, is awarded to a graduating senior in central Kansas who shows merit in the field of community enrichment through, poetry, music, art or design. For more information, go to thecashscholarship.org.

Cash Hollistah is a national hip-hop recording artist, poet, and philanthropist based in Salina, and a passionate advocate for the arts.