Students Awarded Cash Hollistah Scholarship

A couple of Salina students are the recipients of a unique, local scholarship.

This year’s Cash Hollistah Scholarship recipients are Sam Cusick and Kieran Boeger.

Sam Cusick is a senior at Salina Central High School, has a 4.0 GPA, and has been involved with Theatre Salina, Salina Central Jazz Combo, and Salina Central Drumline. He will be attending the University of Kansas in the fall, pursuing a degree in Jazz Performance

Kieran Boeger is a senior at Sacred Heart High School, has a 4.0 GPA, and has been a member of the National Honor Society for the past two years. She has also received the President’s Award for Academic Excellence for three years, as well as the George Eastman Young Leader’s Award. Boeger is a Senior Leader of Sacred Heart’s Cheer Team and Choreographer of Sacred Heart’s Dance Team, and performs at Tamara Howe School of Dance. Boeger will be attending Kansas State University in the fall, pursuing a degree in Psychology along with a degree in Dance.

The Cash Hollistah Scholarship, presented by Ad Astra Books & Coffee House, is awarded to a graduating senior in central Kansas who shows merit in the field of community enrichment through poetry, music, art or design.

Special thanks this year go to a community donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, for matching the scholarship, which is why they were able to give two scholarships this year.

For more information, go to thecashscholarship.org.