Students Attend Farmers and Ranchers Conference

Six Colby Community College Collegiate Farm Bureau Chapter members traveled to Manhattan for the Kansas Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) leadership conference.

According to the school, nearly 500 participants attended the event, which focused on providing educational and networking opportunities for young agriculturalists between the ages of 18-35 with agriculture education, motivational speakers, and opportunities to connect with industry resources and network with peers. CCC students Cally Cramer, Alexis Holling, Mara Kats, Jenna Milford, Sidney Morgan, and Kairi Quinn attended, with Holling, Milford, Morgan, and Quinn represented Colby in the collegiate Ag Quiz Bowl, a competition testing agricultural knowledge and critical thinking skills.

Highlighting the conference were keynote speakers Jordy Nelson, a former Kansas State University football standout and Super Bowl XLV champion with the Green Bay Packers, and Dan Thomson, a feedlot veterinarian and CEO of Production Animal Consultation who founded the RFD-TV program “Doc Talk.”

Advisors for the CCC Farm Bureau Chapter are Adalaide Kline and Shanda Mattix.