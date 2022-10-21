Student Loan Lawsuit Dismissed

A federal judge is dismissing a lawsuit filed by attorney generals from six states, including Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, to try and block student loan forgiveness.

Kansas is one of six states involved in the suit which was filed in federal court in St. Louis by opponents who want to stop the Biden administration’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student debt. A federal judge issued the ruling Thursday, saying the attorney generals weren’t able to adequately prove that their states were harmed by the program.

The attorney generals are planning to appeal the ruling.

The ruling was the second similar instance across the country Thursday after a supreme court judge denied the efforts of a group who issued an emergency bid to block the president’s plan.