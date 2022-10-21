Salina, KS

Now: 51 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 88 ° | Lo: 51 °

Student Loan Lawsuit Dismissed

Metro Source News / Todd PittengerOctober 21, 2022

A federal judge is dismissing a lawsuit filed by attorney generals from six states, including Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, to try and block student loan forgiveness.

Kansas is one of six states involved in the suit which was filed in federal court in St. Louis by opponents who want to stop the Biden administration’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student debt. A federal judge issued the ruling Thursday, saying the attorney generals weren’t able to adequately prove that their states were harmed by the program.

The attorney generals are planning to appeal the ruling.

The ruling was the second similar instance across the country Thursday after a supreme court judge denied the efforts of a group who issued an emergency bid to block the president’s plan.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Student Loan Lawsuit Dismissed

A federal judge is dismissing a lawsuit filed by attorney generals from six states, including Kansas...

October 21, 2022 Comments

Salina Veteran’s Day Parade Planned

Kansas News

October 21, 2022

Man Impersonating Deputy Sought

Top News

October 21, 2022

Motorcycle Rider Hurt in Crash

Kansas News

October 21, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Student Loan Lawsuit Dism...
October 21, 2022Comments
Salina Veteran’s Da...
October 21, 2022Comments
Motorcycle Rider Hurt in ...
October 21, 2022Comments
Driver Killed When Cement...
October 20, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra