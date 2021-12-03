Salina, KS

Now: 53 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 67 ° | Lo: 46 °

Student Earns Marshall Theatre Scholarship

Todd PittengerDecember 3, 2021

An incoming student from Nebraska is the first ever winner of a new scholarship at Kansas Wesleyan University.

According to KWU, Sydney Mitchell is the winner of the inaugural Barbara Marshall Theatre Scholarship competition.

Mitchell (Alma, Neb.) intends to major in Psychology when she begins her education at KWU in the Fall of 2022. In addition to academics and her involvement in Theatre Arts, she plans to be part of the KWU cheer squad.

Mitchell’s scholarship will cover 75 percent of her tuition costs.

The Barbara Marshall Scholarship Competition was introduced by KWU in honor of long-time professor Barbara Marshall. Marshall is the current chair of the Division of Fine Arts, as well as an associate professor.

The award(s) are given to students who show skill in the theatre arts. The competition is held twice per academic year – once in the fall and again in the spring. The next competition will be held on March 19, 2022.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Student Earns Marshall Theatre Scho...

An incoming student from Nebraska is the first ever winner of a new scholarship at Kansas Wesleyan U...

December 3, 2021 Comments

Fill the Dump Truck Toy Drive Conti...

Top News

December 3, 2021

Christmas Celebrations in Lindsborg

Top News

December 3, 2021

K-State Mourns the Passing of Pat M...

Sports News

December 2, 2021

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Student Earns Marshall Th...
December 3, 2021Comments
2 Saline Co. Women Scamme...
December 2, 2021Comments
Kansas Woman Turns 100
December 2, 2021Comments
Train vs Car Injury Crash
December 2, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices