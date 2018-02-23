Student Brings Gun, Knife to Salina School

A student is in custody after bringing a gun and knife to a Salina elementary school on Friday.

According to USD 305, it was discovered Friday morning that a student brought a gun and knife to school at Stewart Elementary. The student brought the gun and knife not with the intention of harming anyone, but was in response to a fake Facebook post that the student believed to be true.

The gun and knife were immediately secured and police contacted.

The student has been removed from the school property.

An investigation continues as Salina USD 305 is working closely with Salina PD.

The district holds safety and security of its students and staff as the highest priority.