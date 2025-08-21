Student Athlete Still Hospitalized

A student-athlete remains in the hospital after being found unconscious in a field in Western Kansas two weeks ago.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, an 18-year-old female student, now age 19, was found around 5:35 p.m. Aug. 7, in a field after a Dodge City Community College cross-country practice. She was taken to a local hospital, and then flown to a Wichita hospital to be treated for heat-related injuries.

The KBI joined the investigation at the request of the Ford County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 12, when aspects of the case appeared suspicious. After further investigation, KBI agents and investigators did not find evidence that a criminal act occurred.

The student continues to receive treatment for her injuries at a Wichita hospital. She is currently in serious condition.